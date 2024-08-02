Shortened Outlaw event a frustration for Bassetlaw athlete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a year where you are training hard to compete with the worlds elite in the the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii you often plan the events that help you along the way in detail.

Such was the case with Matt Quibell. Matt, a regular with the Bassetlaw triathlon club was invited to participate in the Kona event on the back of outstanding previous results.

The most recent step on Matts journey should have been the Outlaw Full triathlon, but sadly the warm weather that most of us enjoy produced a huge algal bloom in the Holme Pierrepont regatta lake.

This forced the organisers to cancel the swim discipline and replace it with a 5km run instead. The rest of the event was completed as planned.

Matt Quibell at the shortened Outlaw event.

The new bike course is a flat and fast course, with some technical sections stretching 112-mile along a relatively flat route out into the Nottinghamshire countryside, completing 3 laps before returning via Holme Pierrepont Hall for the final leg of the race, the 26.2-mile run was largely flat, taking in the Regatta Lake, White Water Park and along the River Trent Path.

Having to make the most of the reduced distance event Matt put in an incredible performance, finishing ninth overall and first in his age category. Despite the initial disappointment matt said: “I was all prepped for a full distance triathlon, so was disappointed to hear on the Friday the swim was cancelled to be replaced by a 5k run.

"It was obviously the right decision as it kept all competitors safe and since it was the same for everyone, I thought I’d give it a good crack anyway. I stuck with the front group in the 5k, which was at a fairly sensible pace, but lost time on the bike, which is still an area for me to improve on.

"I can always rely on my run though and with my family and a brilliant Outlaw crowd shouting support, I made some time back, finishing the race in the top ten and winning my age group in the process.

"A lot goes in to the training for these events, so I am pleased with the result and proud to represent Bassetlaw Tri Club, who have put on some fantastic training sessions this year”.

Anyone keen to try the sport should visit the club’s website or Facebook page http www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub