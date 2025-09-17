Shock sends Worksop Town crashing out of the FA Cup

Worksop Town with a rare attack in the second half of the game - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town crashed out of the FA Cup after a second-half comeback from Harborugh Town earned them a 3-2 win at the Beehive.

Tigers lead 2-0 at half-time before they were hit by a dramatic second half fightback after giving away a needless penalty to get the hosts up and runing.

Manager Craig Parry said: “I’m hugely disappointed, I think it was just a game of moments, and with the conditions we knew it was going to be a game of two halves.

“At 2-0, it should have been four at half-time, but we gave away a silly penalty, and we knew what we were going to get in the second half with the aerial bombardment of our box.

“We took our foot off the gas when we went 2-0 up, they went into half time with their tails up and then second half defending our box, kids wouldn’t defend like that.”

Worksop Town made a lightning start, racing into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes. The opener came when Joe Leesley’s corner was only half-cleared, falling kindly to Dylan Cogill, who hooked in a superb volley for his first Tigers goal.

Leesley then turned provider again, his free-kick dropping to Aleks Starcenko, who reacted quickest to poke home from close range.

The Tigers had a golden chance to extend their lead when Starcenko was fouled in the box. Liam Hughes stepped up, but his powerful penalty was saved by Elliot Taylor, keeping Harborough in the game.

The hosts rarely threatened early on, though striker Riley O’Sullivan went close after a lively run. Just before half-time, Harborough were handed a lifeline when Luke Waterfall conceded a penalty. O’Sullivan made no mistake, firing into the corner to make it 2-1 at the break.

Buoyed by their goal, Harborough came out strongly in the second half. Luis Rose’s long-range strike forced a fine save, before Mason O’Malley and Aaron Martin both cleared efforts off the line.

Controversy followed on 56 minutes when Liam Dolman’s header appeared to cross the line, but play continued, much to Harborough’s frustration. Manager Mitch Austin was dismissed for his protests.

Harborough’s pressure finally told late on. Ben Stephens levelled on 82 minutes with a clinical finish after a long throw caused chaos. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Brady Hickey completed the turnaround, steering in another long throw to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.

The defeat ends Worksop’s Emirates FA Cup run at the second qualifying round, with attention now turning to a league trip to Hereford.