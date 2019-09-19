Shaw leads Harriers home

Seven Worksop Harriers made the trip over to sunny Cleethorpes for the Humber Coastal Half Marathon on Sunday.

The run is flat but some blustery coastal winds made for challenging conditions.

There was little shelter from the said winds between miles seven and 10 as competitors had to battle on.

Still, finishing with the final three miles along the promenade before being awarded a post-race ice cream, included in the entry, made for a worthwhile trip.

Thomas Shaw was first home for the Harriers in eighth place overall.

He clocked a time of 1:20:05 and was followed over the finish line by Craig Wolstenholme (1:26:23).

Amy Ogden was the first lady home for the Harriers (1:39:02).

Completing the seven-strong team were Charlotte Jones (1:42:14), Stuart McCluskie (1:49:26), Cathy Mhembere (1:53:58) and Emma Shaw (2:16:21).

McCluskie showed his continued improvement as his time was a personal best.

The Notts County Championships 10k race was also held on Sunday, over at Mansfield.

A two-lap course took in the ups and downs around Mansfield town centre, making it more a course for racing than clocking PBs.

Caroline McGinley recorded a very respectable time of 51:01, finishing seventh in her category from 67 runners.

Away from the racing, the club had more cause for celebration as the Sisters on Sunday, a partner group of the Harriers, celebrated their 16th birthday.

The ladies celebrated with a group meal at the Chequers Inn, Ranby, and a lovely evening run around Langold Lake and, of course, some birthday cake.

The Sisters on Sundays are a friendly and supportive group who cater for all levels, from complete beginners through to those comfortable running up to 10k.

To find out more about the sessions they offer, visit https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/WorksopRunners

Younger Harriers also continue to do the club proud as Matthew Forrest and Teegan Page represented Nottingham at county level in the Hull Track & Field inter-counties event.

Matthew competed in the discus and shot and Teegan took part in the high jump and hurdles.

Finally, sticking with the half marathon theme, Worksop Harriers & AC are very much looking forward to hosting their popular and scenic half marathon.

The event will start in Worksop before heading out to, and around, Clumber Park.

It is a fantastic event with great scenery and support, making it the perfect autumn marathon.

The half marathon will be held on October 27.

Time is running out to enter.

More information is available at https://www.worksophalfmarathon.co.uk/