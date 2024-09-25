Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town Reserves chalked up their second victory since promotion to the Central Midlands Alliance, Premier North Division with a 1-0 win at AFC Phoenix on Saturday.

With the home side sat only a few points above Worksop in the table, hopes of a positive result were high for the Tigers.

The opening 10 minutes saw Worksop on the defence with young keeper Olivier Rodzos prominent in keeping the home side at bay.

But a breakaway by the Worksop attack ended with Oscar Clarke firing into the right hand corner of the net to put the visitors ahead.

Tigers Reserves' man of the match Olivier Rodzos.

The rest of the first half became rather scrappy with neither side gaining control and chances missed at both ends.

New Worksop winger Justin Musariri was frustrated in his attempts to make progress down the right flank while Rosti Yaremenko fared a bit better down the other wing without the chances being converted.

Shortly after the break, substitutes Josh Sinclair, Shane Carver and Abdul Asad joined the fray with young Josh making a few speedy runs down the right wing, Yaremenko coming close from one of his crosses.

There followed a scrappy spell with a few stoppages for treatment for both sides and the game looked like drifting quietly to an end.

Seemingly everyone present was woken up as a Phoenix attack ended with the crash of ball on crossbar, and for the Worksop contingent there were a few nailbiting moments as they hung on for the 1-0 win and three points.

Tigers man of the match was without doubt Rodzos, at times, single-handedly keeping the visitors in the game with a number of virtually point blank saves.

The team now face three weeks without a fixture before the trip to Swinton Athletic in the County Cup on Saturday, 12th October.