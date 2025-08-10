Sandy Lane "derby" ends all square

MATCH REPORT: WORKSOP TOWN RES 2 SJR WORKSOP 2 Central Midlands Premier North Division Saturday, August 9th 2025, at Sandy Lane, Worksop. 3.00pm

The Sandy Lane “derby” started at a pace with the visitors, SJR Worksop, having made their way up the hill from the old Glassworks ground. A fine sunny afternoon saw a crowd of 75 onlookers watching what was at times scrappy, and usually quite end to end. The first half was fairly even with both sides missing chances. Rodzos made an early save while Sinclair shot over the bar and Oadley tried to place his effort inside the far post but the visiting ‘keeper saved at full stretch. Abdy then had a lob saved and a Yaremenko cross went behind Abdy.

The SJR No 8 was then booked for barging Oadley into touch and tempers became a little frayed. Some end to end action saw Rodzos making another save. At this point Worksop Town’s attacks were breaking down at the edge of the penalty area and a period of sustained SJR pressure followed. In a rare foray forward the home took the lead on 37 minutes when Liam BETTS headed in. There was time for Yaremenko to put a free kick over the bar before the whistle blew for half-time.

The second period started with SJR looking for the leveller and after Rodzos had made a couple of fine saves and SJR had put the ball over the bar from a corner kick, George McKERNON duly equalised for SJR on the 50th minute.

Ogbebor in action

Newcomer Favour Ogbebor then replaced Sinclair and Gordons came on for Probert as Worksop strove to freshen things up. Far from achieving this, the side looked all at sea with even the ever reliable Rodzos looking rattled. Inevitably on 70 minutes Lewis COLLEY put SJR 2-1 up. A 3rd change for the home side saw Carver on for Yaremenko while Roddis fluffed a shot on goal.

On the 80 minute mark, Arrian replaced Watts and then Rodzos presented an SJR attacker with the ball but he was bailed out by a defender on the line. The cries of “dismay” emanating from the home bench were then quietened somewhat as RODDIS calmly placed a free kick into the SJR net to rescue a point at 2-2. Right at the death Carver was put through with only the keeper to beat, but save it he did as the final whistle sounded.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Jamie Purkiss, Will Oadley; Jack Watts; Harry Roddis, Liam Betts; Rosti Yaremenko; Luke Abdy ; Max Eastwood: Elliott Probert and Josh Sinclair.

Subs:- Samir Arrian; Conor Gordons: Shane Carver; Favour Ogbebor.

Gate :- 75

© Steve Jarvis 2025