Ruthless Tigers continue their pre-season schedule with more wins
The got the better of Garforth Town and a Sheffield Wednesdat XI with convincing wins in both games.
The Tigers beat Garforth Town 3-0 on Saturday at the Bannister Prentice Stadium in their final away game before the season starts.
Worksop were dealt a blow early on in the game as summer signing Aaron Martin limped off injured, with Veteran striker Ben Tomlinson coming on in his place.
Garforth had the first big chance of the game as their striker Sam Cable slammed a shot against the bar.
But Worksop responded with a goal as Vaughan Redford fired a fine strike into the back of the net to give the away side the lead.
The Miners attempted to equalise Charlie Marshall linked up with Matt Antcliff who only found the side netting with his shot.
Worksop doubled their lead through an unlikely source as the small winger Luke Hall headed into the back of the net from the centre of the box.
The Tigers scored their third goal as substitute Tomlinson bundled a ball into the net after a scramble in the box.
Worksop would continue to face a barrage of Garforth chances but they would hold strong and keep a clean sheet.
On Tuesday, Worksop beat a young Sheffield Wednesday side 4-0 in front of a bumper crowd at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.
The first goal was a penalty that Vaughan Redford converted to continue his fine form in pre-season so far.
Redford would score his second of the game not long after as he took it around the goalkeeper Jack Hall and finished into an empty net from inside the box.
Jordan Burrow scored the third goal in the second half of the game to take his tally to two so far in pre-season.
Dan Bramall scored the fourth of the night and the fourth of his so far in pre-season, running through on the right-hand side and finishing low past the goalkeeper.
That emphatic performance from the Tigers gives them a total of eight wins and one draw from nine games in pre-season scoring a total of 35 goals so far.
Worksop play their final pre-season game against National League North side Scarborough Athletic at 2 PM at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium which will be a tough test for Craig Parry’s side going into the first game of the season against Macclesfield FC.
