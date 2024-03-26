Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With junior age groups from three to 16 years old, plus a Men's Masters team (for Over-35s looking to roll back the years), there is something for everyone at the Midlands Junior League Club of the Year.

As rugby league continues to grow in popularity in the local area, the Bulldogs have recently launched their newest age group - the Pups - which offers multi-skills and rugby league sessions for young children between the ages of three and five.

With the first few sessions underway, the feedback from happy parents has been excellent.

Bulldogs U15s in action at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Kimberly Avis, a parent of one of the Pups team members said: “My son is now super excited every Saturday morning and is ready at the front door really early!”

The club also runs mixed-gender teams right up to U11s age groups, boys teams up to U16s and Girls up to U14s. They are actively recruiting new members with any level of skill or experience.

Recently, in a bid to bring rugby league to Bassetlaw Schools, the club has also sent its volunteers into a number of Worksop and Retford schools, including as part of PE lessons, after-school clubs and multi-school festivals.

Bulldogs coach Martin Brown said: “It has been excellent to work with schools to bring rugby league to their curriculum.

Bulldogs' U9s stretch for the line

"The feedback for the schools and participants has been great and we are hoping to entice more pupils to come to the club and join in our activity away from the school setting.”

Kate Voice, Bassetlaw School Games organiser based at Retford Oaks Academy said: “'Bassetlaw Bulldogs RLFC have delivered some excellent sessions and the students involved have been highly engaged throughout.