SJR Worksop Women failed to recover from an early goal as they slumped to a 5-0 defeat by Rotherham United last weekend.

The game started badly for SJR as they fell behind in the second minute, when a Rotherham free kick wasn't dealt with and the ball was turned into the goal.

SJR started to enjoy the lion’s share of the game but were dealt another blow when a flowing Rotherham move ended with the ball being turned in at the back post for number two.

Lauren Brogan and Emily Myatt were working hard to make things happen in the midfield, along with Charlotte Finch and new signing Leah Harrison.

However, a third goal came from Rotherham before half-time more or less killing the game off.

SJR came out in the second half and made a better fist of the game, Emily Murphy working hard up top on her own to try and find a way back into the contest, but Rotherham were halting the SJR attacks.

A long range effort from a Rotherham defender then flew into the side of the net for number four.

And the fifth came from a direct free kick that was well struck into the SJR net.

It's been a hard month for SJR at a very unforgiving level of football – and it doesn't get any easier as SJR travel to league leaders Chesterfield on Sunday.

The only way to get out of the rut is to work hard on the training ground to put things right, which is what SJR are aiming to do this week.