Rain-soaked course fails to faze quartet

Four determined members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club acquitted themselves well when tackling the Goole Sprint Triathlon in very difficult conditions.

The event comprised a 400m pool swim, a 20K fast and flat cycle route, taking in the Skelton Viaduct or Goole railway swing bridge over the River Ouse, and a 5K run.

However, heavy rain left standing water on part of the route, so the triathletes did well to finish. At one stage, the organisers even seriously considered cancelling the bike ride.

The Bassetlaw quartet stood up to the challenge well, and first home for the club was Sharon Burton in a time of one hour, 25 minutes and 14 seconds. She was followed by teammates Jane Sheridan, Helen Hollingworth and Brenda King.

Sheridan said “I was pleased to finish another triathlon. It turned out better than I expected.

“After a soaking at the event briefing, I was surprised it was dry for the bike ride and run.

Hollingworth, who was completing only her second triathlon, said: “After the heavy rain, I was pleased to have dry, and even warm, conditions for the bike and run.”

Set up in 2012, the year of the London Olympic Games, the club, primarily based in Worksop but also taking in Retford and the surrounding area, boasts about 120 members, who range from complete beginners, including non-swimmers, to Team GB age-group athletes.

Chairman Gary Sylvester said: “Everyone is welcome and encouraged. Members are genuinely supportive of each other, regardless of ability. They share tips and try to help each other, through support and friendship.