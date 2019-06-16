Rain ruins Bassetlaw League programme

Rain ruined much of the Bassetlaw League programme on Saturday — none more so than at Worksop in Division One.

The hosts’ run chase was delicately poised on 162 for eight as they chased Killamarsh Juniors’ 188 for eight when play was abandoned.

Worksop had looked on course for victory at 159 for five, before three wickets fell on that score — all to Luke Sellers as part of his five-wicket haul.

Jake Hogan, batting at number four, hit six boundaries in a half-century.

Killamarsh’s reply was held together by opener Adam Burgess, who was unbeaten on 67 from 110 balls.

Saeed Ahmd took the first four Killamarsh wickets in his four for 36, while Daniel McLean claimed two wickets and two run outs.

North Wheatley with Leverton 1stswere also frustrated by the wet weather, picking up 11 points after having the better of the match at Whitwell 1sts — the only Championship match to get under way.

After posting 277 for six from just 30 overs, the visitors were thwarted by the rain as the home side struggled to 73 for four.

Lewis Robinson held the Whitwell reply together with an unbeaten 35, including three fours and two sixes.

Luke Istead starred for the visitors, taking two wickets after earlier making a terrifi century.

He hit 127 opening the innings with support from a solid middle-order, including 63 by Jonny Loates.

Aside from Worksop in Division One, Clumber Park 1sts picked up nine points after restrcting visitors Farnsfield 2ns to 131 for eight before play was abandoned. Seth Bird claimed for for 40 from 10 overs.

Ordsall Bridon 1sts were on 151 for six, chasing Bawtry 1sts’ 175 for six, when the rain intervened.

Grant Fleming hit an unbeaten 49 from 51 balls, including two fours and two sixes, and shared in a 57-run stand for the sixth wicket with Joseph Colley (22) for Bawtry.

Ordsall’s wicket-taking was led by Brandon Mapp, with three for just 17 from seven accurate overs.

Will Shaw led the reply with an unbeaten 40, featuring six boundaries, at faster than a run a ball.

Sean Harrison claimed the wickets of the opening three batsmen.