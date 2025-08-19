Luke Waterfall celebrating after his equalising goal - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Luke Waterfall’s goal earned promoted Worksop Town a first National League North point of the season in a 1-1 draw with visiting Kidderminster at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Craig Parry was pleased with his side's effort and endeavour in the game, saying:” I think it was a good performance from us, they worked so hard for each other.

“They had to cover a lot of ground against an extremely good side who are one of the title favourites for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to do a lot of defensive work, but I think we played really well, and apart from their goal, Tommy (Taylor) has only made one save in the second half.”

The game was action-packed from the start, with the visitors striking early.

Just two minutes in, they won a corner which led to the opener.

A loose ball fell kindly to David Davis, who lofted a superb effort into the top corner to give Kidderminster the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers almost hit back immediately as Joe Leesley’s floated corner caused problems, with the goalkeeper spilling under pressure.

Lewis Whitham came close to forcing the ball over the line, but the danger was eventually cleared.

Parity was restored in the 22nd minute through stand-in skipper Waterfall.

Leesley, who was a constant threat from set pieces, delivered an excellent ball into the box, which Waterfall met at the back post to fire home and make it 1-1.

Momentum swung briefly in the Tigers’ favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A counter-attack involving Aleks Starcenko and Liam Hughes ended with the latter’s shot being well blocked.

At the other end, Kidderminster nearly regained their advantage before the break, but Amari Morgan-Smith blazed over from a promising position.

The second half proved a more cagey affair, with both defences tightening up.

The Tigers’ best openings came through substitute Jordan Burrow, who first saw a header comfortably saved by Christian Dibble before glancing another effort into the sidenetting from a teasing Leesley cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game entered its closing stages, Tommy Taylor was called into action.

The Tigers’ keeper produced an excellent double save, first denying Emeka Obi’s low strike before reacting sharply to stop Morgan-Smith.