Promoted Worksop Town earn first National League North point of campaign in draw with Kidderminster Harriers
Manager Craig Parry was pleased with his side's effort and endeavour in the game, saying:” I think it was a good performance from us, they worked so hard for each other.
“They had to cover a lot of ground against an extremely good side who are one of the title favourites for a reason.
“We had to do a lot of defensive work, but I think we played really well, and apart from their goal, Tommy (Taylor) has only made one save in the second half.”
The game was action-packed from the start, with the visitors striking early.
Just two minutes in, they won a corner which led to the opener.
A loose ball fell kindly to David Davis, who lofted a superb effort into the top corner to give Kidderminster the lead.
The Tigers almost hit back immediately as Joe Leesley’s floated corner caused problems, with the goalkeeper spilling under pressure.
Lewis Whitham came close to forcing the ball over the line, but the danger was eventually cleared.
Parity was restored in the 22nd minute through stand-in skipper Waterfall.
Leesley, who was a constant threat from set pieces, delivered an excellent ball into the box, which Waterfall met at the back post to fire home and make it 1-1.
Momentum swung briefly in the Tigers’ favour.
A counter-attack involving Aleks Starcenko and Liam Hughes ended with the latter’s shot being well blocked.
At the other end, Kidderminster nearly regained their advantage before the break, but Amari Morgan-Smith blazed over from a promising position.
The second half proved a more cagey affair, with both defences tightening up.
The Tigers’ best openings came through substitute Jordan Burrow, who first saw a header comfortably saved by Christian Dibble before glancing another effort into the sidenetting from a teasing Leesley cross.
As the game entered its closing stages, Tommy Taylor was called into action.
The Tigers’ keeper produced an excellent double save, first denying Emeka Obi’s low strike before reacting sharply to stop Morgan-Smith.