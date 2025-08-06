Positive result for Tigers in final pre-season game

Worksop Town draw 1-1 with league above Scunthorpe United

Worksop Town finished pre-season with a 1-1 draw to National League Scunthorpe United at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Assistant Manager Luke Jeffs was pleased with Town’s performance: “It was a good performance, I think anyone who watched that game knows that we could have nicked it and we showed a lot of endeavour.

“We didn’t really say to much at half time other than to keep to our strengths and I believe the main factor in us getting back into the game was that we worked so hard for each other.

“Everyone’s excited to get started in a new league, and their comping at the bit for next Saturday so roll on a week’s time.”

The opening 15 minutes saw little action, with both sides feeling their way into the game. The first real moment came courtesy of Danny Whitehall, whose ambitious shot flew wide, offering the first glimpse of attacking intent in an otherwise subdued start.

Worksop responded through Dan Bramall, who drove forward and forced a save from Scunthorpe goalkeeper Mason Campbell, though the chance ultimately came to nothing.

Scunthorpe came close to opening the scoring when Alfie Beestin, played in superbly by Joe Starbuck’s cross from the right, failed to make clean contact and scuffed his shot from close range.

At the other end, Worksop’s Trialist A was called into action twice in quick succession—first to tip away a dangerous back-post cross, and moments later to confidently parry a tricky free-kick attempt clear of danger.

Beestin was inches away from a spectacular goal, his acrobatic volley grazing the crossbar with the Worksop keeper well beaten.

The visitors eventually found the breakthrough in the 41st minute. Callum Roberts weaved through several defenders and struck a deflected effort that proved too difficult for the Trialist keeper to keep out.

Worksop responded with determination. Luke Waterfall headed narrowly wide from a corner, then moments later made a crucial block on the line to deny Roberts a second, with the keeper beaten.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute. Jordan Burrow did well to get into the six-yard box and laid it off for Aleks Starcenko, who finished from close range to level the score.

Worksop Town now turn their attention to the opening game of the league campaign next Saturday, with a challenging away trip to Northern Premier Division champions Macclesfield.