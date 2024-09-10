Nottinghamshire Blackball Pool have had a great year so far with their A team winning the EBPF National Super 7s A section team event beating Staffordshire A 8-3 in the final and going unbeaten all weekend.

It was the fourth time Nottinghamshire A have won the national team event and their C team also won the National Super 7s C section against some of the best teams in the country.

A close semi-final with Warwickshire C team saw Notts winning 8-6 with Steve Hotchkiss potting an unreal black getting them to the final to play local rivals Derbyshire C.

They won that 8-3 with Ben Newton winning 16 out of 17 games over the weekend which meant Nottinghamshire Blackball have won 18 national titles in 12 years.

Nottinghamshire A team after winning the Super 7s A section.

Nottinghamshire Blackball County have had a great season in the Regional Central East too where the A team won their group, winning every game in the A section to top their group and Worksop’s Kevin Seaman topping the A team players' stats with team mate Arron Priest runner-up.

In the B section the Nottinghamshire team won their group, only dropping one point in eight games while Nottinghamshire C won their group too, only dropping one point.

Daniel Calladine topped the players' stats in C section with Macauley Croft coming second.

Nottinghamshire Seniors topped their group, winning every game and Kevin Seaman topped the players' stats to become the first Notts player to top the stats for Mens and Seniors.

Jamie Clarke got runners-up in Seniors players' stats.

Nottinghamshire Masters won the region after a battle with Cambridge and Staffordshire.

Nottinghamshire Youth A won their group after a hard battle with Derbyshire.

Oliver Goddard topped the players' stats in the Central Region with Jack Watons second and Lucas Clarke third.

Nottinghamshire Masters B won their region in a tough competition, pipping the mighty West Midlands Masters team.

All the Notts teams who won their regions now progress to the National finals in Great Yarmouth in October.