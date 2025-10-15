Parry dishes out the praise as Worksop Town bag important win at AFC Fylde

Aleks Starcenko against AFC Fylde- Photo by AFC Fylde

Worksop Town earned their first win since August in dramatic fashion as they beat AFC Fylde 3-2 at Mill Farm in the Enterprise National League North on Saturday.

It was an impressive win for Worksop against a side who are tipped to be in the title fight this season and left delighted boss Craig Parry praising his entire team for the battling victory.

“I was really pleased with every single one in the dressing room against AFC Fylde, not just the players, but the staff as well,” he said.

“We had taken a little bit of a kick over the week, but we’ve regrouped really well, backed each other and put on a really good performance against one of the best footballing sides in this league.

“We knew it was going to be tough, and we went there and set up in a certain way to try to split the game into three periods and execute the periods in a certain way.

“But at the end of the day, you need the players in there for things to work, and I thought they were absolutely magnificent all the way through.”

Fylde started dangerously, and scored the opener on the 36th minute as Danny Mayor drifted into a central position and found Luca Thomas, who buried it from just inside the box.

But in the second half, the Tigers looked brighter, and equalised through Liam Hughes' header on the hour from a deep Joe Leesley corner to the back post.

Just as Worksop looked to be on top, the Coasters dealt a sucker punch just five minutes later as substitute Ryan Colclough smashed an effort into the bottom right corner from 25 yards out.

However, a frantic spell ended with another Tigers equaliser as Regan Hutchinson’s cross was met by Hughes, whose header rebounded to Aaron Martin, who headed in to make it level on 69 minutes.

Disaster then struck for Fylde with eight minutes left as Hutchinson beat his defender with an excellent piece of skill and was tripped in the box, and the referee awarded Worksop a penalty.

Hughes stepped up to rifle his effort from the spot into the right hand side of the goal and Tigers had snatched it.