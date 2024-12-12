Paralympians at Bassetlaw Triathlon club end of season presentation.

Paralympians Henry Urand and Luke Pollard at the Bassetlaw triathlon club presentation evening.

Henry Urand and Luke Pollard, both Olympic paralympians attended the Bassetlaw triathlon club's end of season presentation evening.

Henry is only 22 but was recently crowned World Champion in Torremolinos in the PTS3 category. He just missed out on a medal in Paris, finishing 4th in the Paralympics and won a bronze medal in the European Championships. He is one of the most exciting up and coming athletes in the British Triathlon system. Luke is the guide of partially sighted athlete Dave Ellis. This year he guided Dave to the triple crown, winning the European, World and Paralympic titles.

The pair presented trophies to all the winners and also agreed to a Q&A so that members could get to know them a little more.

Standing out from a whole range of successes through the season, the club head coach, Gav Toulson picked for his awards, Mark Bringloe for the men and Lou Kelly for the women. Commenting on his choices Gav said: “Mark has been a long standing member of the club and this last year he has upped his training considerably and this has lead to great improvements and onto excellent race results”. Mark also won clubs Middle distance championship. Regarding Lou, Gav said “Lou is a relatively new member to the club but has shown great commitment to training leading to outstanding results with more than one podium finish at events through the season”

Award winners at the Bassetlaw triathlon presentation evening

Club chairman, Steve Bowler award Helen Humphries his award. Helen also won the female sprint distance club championship and represented her age group on the international circuit.

The Triathlets triathlete, voted for by all the members was Matt Quibell. Matt has turned in a range of outstanding results over a couple of year but the highlight being his invitation to and success in the World Iron event in Hawaii.

All the results can be found on the club's Facebook page facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub