Pace bowler Luke Wood set to leave Nottinghamshire to join Lancashire

Luke Wood will join Lancashire at the end of the season after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Nottinghamshire.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Red Rose county after five seasons as a professional with Nottinghamshire.

Wood, part of the Notts Academy setup since 2009, has taken 86 first-class wickets for the club since his debut in 2014, with a best of 5-40 against Cambridge MCCU in 2016.

“It’s disappointing to lose Luke, who we were very keen to keep at this club,” admitted director of cricket Mick Newell.

“We offered a contract that was reflective of our desire for him to stay, but there was also interest from Lancashire and he’s decided to go and play there.

“When you lose a player, especially one that’s come through your system, you hope it’s for sound cricketing reasons, and I’ve no doubt that’s the case with Luke.

“Although he’s earned his position in our first team – and has been a starter for us more often than not with the red and white ball in recent weeks – sometimes a player feels they’ll benefit from the challenge of moving to a new club.

“We all wish Luke the best of luck for the future. He remains very much part of the squad until the end of the season.”

Wood announced his elevation to the professional ranks at Trent Bridge with a remarkable 96-ball century against Sussex in 2015.

He has passed 50 on five further occasions in the first-class game whilst his stronger suit with the ball has brought 96 wickets in 40 appearances, including loan spells with Northamptonshire and Worcestershire, at 33.41.

He was part of the Outlaws squad that won the white-ball double in 2017, making seven appearances across the two competitions – and has found form in the 2019 Blast garnering ten wickets at an average of 11.7.

“This decision has been a hard one to make, leaving my boyhood Club, but I feel the time is right to move on to a new challenge,” said Wood.

“I’ve had some brilliant memories at Nottinghamshire and I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent here.

“With my contract coming to an end, I had the opportunity to talk to other interested counties. Ultimately, this led to me seeking a new challenge with Lancashire.

“Obviously, I wish Notts and all the friends I’ve made here the best for the future.”