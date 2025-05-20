Outwood Academy Valley student wins gold at the European Kickboxing Championships

Liliana Gronkiewicz gold medalist and Brayan Wycislik silver medalist

Street Kickboxing Club Worksop member Liliana Gronkiewicz is celebrating after winning a gold medal at the 2025 European Championships.

The WKO European Open Championships took place in Barnsley from 16th to 18th May, with 1,600 competitors taking part. Street Kickboxing Club Worksop was represented by two talented athletes.

Liliana Gronkiewicz, a 13-year-old student at Outwood Academy Valley, showed incredible form, winning a gold medal in boxing, gold medal in kickboxing and a silver medal in low kick.

The second competitor from the club, Brayan Wycislik, also stood on the podium, winning the silver medal in the low kick formula.