Zara Tindall among showjumping stars at Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park over Easter

Many famous names are included in the 700+ entries including former World and European Champion Zara Tindall, who competes two horses in the Advanced competition.

The niece of His Majesty King Charles III will start her competition with the dressage phase on Good Friday, before taking to the lawns of Thoresby Hall on Saturday to delight the onlooking crowds with the cross-country phase.

Pippa Funnell lines up alongside Tindall in the sole Advanced class on Saturday.

Zara Tindall - heading for Thoresby Park this weekend.

The Rolex Grand Slam winner and author of popular children’s books will take the cross-country course on Saturday with Majas Hope and MCS Maverick, and is certain to delight onlookers with a masterclass in cross-country riding and horsemanship.

Last year’s Badminton champions and reigning European Champions, Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, return to Thoresby with Paris firmly in their sights.

Canter and her two five-star winning rides, Lordships Graffalo and Izilot DHI, feature in Saturday’s Grantham Cup.

Laura Collett and London 52, are expected to be one of the front runners after Friday’s dressage phase, and are always an exciting pair to watch across the country. The three times five-star winners will take to the Thoresby cross-country course on Easter Saturday, along with reigning World Champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai du Loir, and last year’s Grantham Cup winners, Emily King and Valmy Biats.

We’ll also be treated to early bids for Olympic glory from some of the best of the rest of the world, including Maryland 5* victors Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue of Ireland, the main stage debut of Japanese Olympian Yoshiaki Oiwa and his new ride, Pippa Funnell’s 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street.

They’ll all be put to the test over fair but challenging tracks designed by BEDE Director Stuart Buntine and Captain Mark Phillips, all created to suit the early-season aim of providing an education and a pipe-opener as horses and riders alike dive into the new season.