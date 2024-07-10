Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In what is set to be a spectacular summer of sport, Archery GB’s Aim for Paris events will see archery clubs and providers across Robin Hood county and the country open their doors to potential archers, giving people of all ages and abilities the chance to try archery for the first time.

Across the UK and throughout the summer, Aim for Paris events will invite adults and children to give archery a go.

One of the most accessible and inclusive sports around, it’s perfect for anyone wanting to try something new, either on their own or with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in an Olympic and Paralympic year, what better time is there to encourage as many people as possible to give archery a go, while having fun at the same time?

Your chance to give archery a try this summer.

Whether you’ve tried archery before or have never thought about picking up a bow and arrow, this is an ideal chance to try it.

“Aside from its brilliant social appeal, archery has many health benefits for both body and mind, and is for everyone, regardless of physical ability,” said Gayle Pink, Head of Participation at Archery GB.

“Every Aim for Paris archery taster event is not only an opportunity to give archery a go, but also to start your archery journey and discover more about these benefits for yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Havers, who is just 16 and has been selected to compete for Great Britain at Paris 2024, first picked up a bow when she was seven on a Haven family holiday: “I’m so excited about heading to France to represent Team GB, but I wouldn’t have had that opportunity if I hadn’t been able to try archery for the first time all those years ago.

“We just decided to give it a go and the instructor said I was a natural. Then I got a beginner’s course as a present for my eighth birthday and I bought a bow a few months later.

“My mum always jokes to me how different things would have been if we hadn’t gone on that Haven holiday.

“It really was the start of my archery journey and I’d encourage anyone, if they have the opportunity, to give it a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Archery also supports increased mindfulness, enhances mental and emotional wellbeing, reduces stress and boosts confidence as well as developing strength and fitness,” concluded Gayle.”

To find an event near you, head to the Start Archery website.

All equipment will be provided on the day and coaches will be on hand to guide people through the basics, ensuring a safe and enjoyable introduction to the sport.