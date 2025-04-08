Yasmine McClory Foundation announces 5-a-side football tournament

Football Tournament

The Yasmine McClory Foundation is delighted to announce its upcoming 5-a-side football tournament, set to take place on Saturday, 14th June 2025, at Sutton-on-Trent Football Club. This event aims to bring the community together for a day of spirited competition while raising funds to support the Foundation's initiatives.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 14th June 2025​

Saturday, 14th June 2025​ Kick-off Time: 11:00 AM​

11:00 AM​ Location: Sutton-on-Trent Football Club​

Sutton-on-Trent Football Club​ Team Composition: 5-a-side teams, with a maximum of 10 players per team

5-a-side teams, with a maximum of 10 players per team Match Format: Straight knockout, 15 minutes each half​

Straight knockout, 15 minutes each half​ Registration Fee: £50 per team​

Teams will compete for several accolades, including trophies for the Champions, Runners-up, Third Place, Player of the Tournament, and the Golden Boot winner. The tournament will commence with early rounds on three pitches to ensure continuous play, culminating in a third-place play-off to determine the bronze medalists. Emphasising sportsmanship, any unsportsmanlike conduct will result in a 3-minute sin bin, with persistent offenders facing substitution and suspension from subsequent matches.​

Spectators are welcome to come and cheer on their local team with food and refreshments available all day.

This tournament is more than just a football competition; it's an opportunity for the community to unite in support of the Yasmine McClory Foundation's mission to address food poverty and promote young people's health and well-being.​

Teams interested in participating can sign up by visiting the official event page: https://www.yasminemccloryfoundation.org.uk/football-tournament

About the Yasmine McClory Foundation:

Established in memory of Yasmine McClory, the Foundation is a non-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to improving the quality of life for diverse communities facing disadvantages beyond their control. The Foundation focuses on addressing food poverty and enhancing young people's health and well-being.