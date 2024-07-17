XBox Academy win titles as club leads fight against ‘county lines’ crimewave
The tournament, named Boxing Beats Streets, featured over 60 different clubs from the UK and abroad and over 150 boxers competed at a packed-out Shirebrook Leisure Centre.
Xbox fielded a strong home team with five boxers out of the eight entered becoming Box Cup champions.
Aryan Nazari and Leo Rawlins topped off a fantastic end to the season with great performances and victories to add to their recent belt wins, making them double champions for the season.
Jake Clifford, Ryan Benton and Thomas Frew also were crowned champions at the tournament.
Team of the Tournament went to Joe's Boxing Academy from Essex.
Organisers Chris Boyle, head coach at the Xbox Academy, and Richard Coulson, administration and logistics manager, both heralded the event a massive success.
“The real winner today is the fact we’ve highlighted awareness and raised funds and support against the county lines gangs running rife with young people in and around our communities,” said Boyle.
“The fact we’ve had support from the inspiration in Peter Fury really helps our cause.
“This is the first of a continuing series of events we plan to grow. We won’t stop until we put the gangs down for the KO and out for the count!”
Coulson added: “It’s not been easy logistically to organise as clubs are all other the country and abroad, but it’s our first event and we pulled together and made a fantastic statement.”
The Worksop club's world-ranked WBA middleweight champion Ellie Coulson was not just cornering the Xbox team but, as guest of honour, also handed out the championship medals and certificates.
