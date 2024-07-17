XBox Academy win titles as club leads fight against ‘county lines’ crimewave

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Worksop pugilists Xbox Boxing Academy held a special tournament to fight the battle against the ‘county lines’ drugs gangs and knife crime that is currently running through communities.

The tournament, named Boxing Beats Streets, featured over 60 different clubs from the UK and abroad and over 150 boxers competed at a packed-out Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

Xbox fielded a strong home team with five boxers out of the eight entered becoming Box Cup champions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aryan Nazari and Leo Rawlins topped off a fantastic end to the season with great performances and victories to add to their recent belt wins, making them double champions for the season.

Ellie Coulson with the XBox Boxing Academy team at the Boxing Beats Streets tournament.Ellie Coulson with the XBox Boxing Academy team at the Boxing Beats Streets tournament.
Ellie Coulson with the XBox Boxing Academy team at the Boxing Beats Streets tournament.

Jake Clifford, Ryan Benton and Thomas Frew also were crowned champions at the tournament.

Team of the Tournament went to Joe's Boxing Academy from Essex.

Organisers Chris Boyle, head coach at the Xbox Academy, and Richard Coulson, administration and logistics manager, both heralded the event a massive success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The real winner today is the fact we’ve highlighted awareness and raised funds and support against the county lines gangs running rife with young people in and around our communities,” said Boyle.

“The fact we’ve had support from the inspiration in Peter Fury really helps our cause.

“This is the first of a continuing series of events we plan to grow. We won’t stop until we put the gangs down for the KO and out for the count!”

Coulson added: “It’s not been easy logistically to organise as clubs are all other the country and abroad, but it’s our first event and we pulled together and made a fantastic statement.”

The Worksop club's world-ranked WBA middleweight champion Ellie Coulson was not just cornering the Xbox team but, as guest of honour, also handed out the championship medals and certificates.

Related topics:WorksopOrganisers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice