World Cup joy for Worksop fighters

Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club celebrate success.

The club’s trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Rober Gronkiewicz prepared the competitors for the World Cup event in Barnsley.

Three fighters competed, winning and bringing medals to Worksop.

The youngest is only 14 years old, Krystian Such, who is studying at school Worksop College.

He won a gold medal and at the same time the title of world champion in the WKO federation, bringing the boxing championship belt.

He also won a silver medal in K1 - Light Contact.

The second competitor and also the coach of 46 years old Robert Gronkiewicz brought a gold medal in Kick-Light and a bronze medal in K1-Light contact.

The last competitor, Patryk Dybowski, won a bronze medal in K1 full contact.