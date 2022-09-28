World Champion Zara Tindall heads for Osberton International Horse Trials this weekend

The 2006 Eventing World Champion will be heading to Worksop with her ride Classicals Euro Star to compete alongside a whole host of the country’s eventing elite including Oliver Townend and current Burghley champion, Piggy March.

Zara has been at the top of the sport for nearly 20 years, with a number of top 10 placing’s at 5* events, in 2003 Zara finished runner-up in her very first Burghley Horse Trials and she is one of only a few equestrian athletes to have been crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year following her World Championship win.

Osberton International – September 29th – October 2, offers a great day out for all the family with lots to do and see alongside the world class equestrian action.

World champion Zara Tindall in Worksop

If you have never experienced the thrill of carriage driving, make sure you head to Osberton on Sunday, October 2 to see the country’s leading carriage drivers tackle the Bennington Carriages Driving Marathon.

The event is dog friendly with a Dog Show and Have a Go Agility taking place throughout the Saturday and Sunday, which are both being run by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. Enter your dog into a category and you could be heading home with a winning rosette.

Craft stalls and trade stands selling everything from equestrian and country clothing to gifts and artwork will enable you to engage in a spot of retail therapy and food outlets to suit every taste will ensure you won’t go hungry.