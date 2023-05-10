Worksop's world champion Ellie Coulson thanks coach Chris Boyle for inspiration as big title defence looms

The 20-year-old will face Halanna Dos Santos at Shirebrook Leisure Centre on 1st July on the next RISE bill to try to keep her WBU world middleweight title.

Ellie currently also holds the WIBA International Middleweight title belt, the PBC Commonwealth Middleweight belt, the PBC Intercontinental Super Middleweight belt, the Jane Couch British Challenge Super Middleweight belt, the WBU World Middleweight belt, and the WBL European Middleweight belt.

It's a far cry from her difficult teenage years when she admits at one stage she thought about taking her own life.

Ellie in ring action against Rajwinder Kaur.

“The school system and academic side never really motivated me, hence I was always getting into trouble for messing about and not concentrating on the work,” she said.

"I even got excluded the first day of year seven.

“So I guess the writing was on the wall. My teachers never really understood me and most said that I’d never achieve anything because of my behaviour at school.

"I was not, for sure, the model pupil.

Ellie Coulson with her inspiration - coach Chris Boyle.

“At 15 something major and very personal happened to me.

“I was sexually assaulted by someone I knew and trusted and this obviously caused me so many difficulties in my life, and major trauma and even PTSD to the point I considered ending it.

“Even though the police were involved and dealing with it I still couldn’t sidetrack it and my life was so up and down.

“At this point I was already into boxing at my current gym Xbox Boxing Academy.”

She continued: “I was already a licensed amateur boxer, but never really took it too seriously because no one ever believed in me.

“That was until my coach Chris Boyle really, really helped me direct my path better and make better decisions, this in turn improving my boxing.

“He said he did believe in me and said I had the 'eye of the tiger' and was capable of great things.

“This inspired me and I started to create my own history and win many amateur accolades and am now a seasoned professional boxer and a current unified world champion.

“My story has been manic and a rollercoaster to say the least, but I am now nearly 21 and at one point I never thought I’d make it this far.

“I have a full time training schedule with many local sponsors that help my career with expenses and advice, I also have a job to keep me motivated and cover my living expenses etc.

“I’m also an assistant coach under Chris at my amateur academy, helping teach kids from five years old to adults.

“I am also going into local schools and colleges and teach boxing with Chris.

"What I’m trying to show young people is that no matter what or how many times life hits you hard, and believe me it will, you just need to find someone who believes in you to make you shine.

"I have been on the National England pathway team, which was a good experience but I prefer to stay at my own club with my trusted coach Chris.

"I believe if you start a journey with someone you finish it with them.

"Loyalty is key to me in my journey to the top.

“Anything is possible and, after my life being what it has been so far, there’s been up and downs but I’m fighting to stay.”

Ellie had shown progression year on year within the amateur ranks in different weight classes since she was 12 years old.

She won National box cups in Hull, East Midlands and also in Ireland.

She also held the belt for English Middleweight Championship at youth level and remains undefeated.

Having taken on the best in the UK, Ireland and Europe, Ellie elected to turn professional and had her debut pro fight on 4th September 2020 in Aberdeen against another debutant Beccy Ferguson, which was a behind closed doors fight due to Covid 19 restrictions.

However, it was shown on live TV through FITE TV.

The event was part of the ‘Let Battle Commence’ series and was ‘Let Battle Commence 2’.

Fighting six two minute rounds, Ellie won with a 60-54 score and was also named as Fighter of the Night.

Her second fight in April 2021 was on the Historic British all-female pro boxing event 'Let Battle Commence - The Lionesses' in Aberdeen.

After the turmoil of three opponent changes, getting the last one only hours before the fight was due to start, she finally faced Becky Jameson from Glasgow and won with a first round TKO.

In Ellie's third fight she suffered her first loss with a very close points decision against Ester Konecna, who had previously fought World No.1 Savannah Marshall

“I took lessons from that fight and won two title belts in my next two fights,” said Ellie.

“In all, 2022 was a busy year for me winning all of my fights.

"The highlight was winning my WBU World title and my pro record now stands at nine wins and one loss, no draws.”

July opponent Halanna Dos Santos is an experienced Brazilian fighter who has won 14 of her 23 fights, nine by knockout but has also lost nine fights, two by knockout.