Worksop’s teen world boxing champion Hollie Towl off to Australia for latest defence

The 18-year-old, who boxes out of Worksop's Boyle’s Pro Boxing stable, will take on 31-year-old Beck Hawker on 3rd September in Queensland with her opponent having won all five of her pro fights.

After a successful amateur career, Hollie turned professional and won the WIBA World Super Featherweight youth title at the age of 17 in Brighton a year ago.

Her last defence was against Nicaragua’s Jamileth Vallejos in Shirebrook in March when she knocked out her opponent in the sixth round.

Hollie Towl with coach and manager Chris Boyle.

Hollie, who was national amateur champion five times, said: “I also hold the PBC European Featherwight Title belt, PBC Silver International title belt and the Jane Couch British Challenge Belt.

“After Australia I have a home fight set for the end of September and then I hope to defend my title again in America after that.

“My record now stands at eight wins, no losses and six KOs.

“After dominating the amateur ranks in three different weight classes, I feel now is the time to set my sights on doing the same in the professional ranks and my dream is to be the youngest ever world senior champion.”

She added: I have watched some videos of my opponent online and she seems to be a come-forward type of boxer. Her record is decent and it should be a really good fight.

“I am excited, though not about the travelling as it's going to take two days to get there via Las Angeles. Preparation has gone well and training has been really good, so I hope to get that win and keep my title.”

Hollie explained where her love of the sport came from.

“I’ve been boxing since 11 years old after previously educating myself in the arts of kickboxing, karate and Taekwondo including becoming a European champion in kickboxing,” she said.

“But one day in back in 2014 my life along with my dreams simply clicked and transformed into something magical.

“It was a boxing marriage between myself and my coach Chris Boyle of Xbox Boxing Academy Worksop which is now also known as Boyle’s Pro Boxing.

“I remember me and my mum going along for a trial session at the academy and - wow - everything just exploded like dynamite.

“Don’t get me wrong after this session I then attended an academy session which nearly killed me. I thought I could never go back as it was just so tough.

“But because of that connection in my first session with Chris I knew I couldn’t give up as something special was born that day.”

She added: “After losing my first three fights and absolutely sobbing my heart out, myself and Chris just remained strong and stuck together, working hard to put things right.

“After this the wind started flowing and the belief was in full effect.

“Currently I have won national championships at three different weights back to back over six years including revenging my most devastating loss to the girl that gave me my first ever loss.

“Over a three year period I remained mainly unbeaten, winning every single box cup including the Irish Championship, the Winter Box Cup and also the prestigious National Association of Boys and Girls Club title.

“Out of 34 amateur fights I only lost only six, and a lot of my opponents I either gave counts to or stopped them inside the distance. I’ve also been invited year on year into the England Boxing National Pathway.

“So far I’ve sparred the best there is out there in two time Olympic champion Nicola Adams in three of her pro camps, WBC champion Terri Harper and commonwealth champions Nina Bradley.”

Hollie continued: “I’ve just finished secondary school and it’s fair to say, even though I’ve tried my best, school just isn’t for me.

“Chris has always drilled into me the ultimate belief and constantly told me to forget having a back-up plan as he doesn’t think I need one as boxing and being a champion and legend in the sport is my true calling.

“My parents are fully supportive in my dream and both my mum and dad play an active role within my boxing life and their support and help means so much to me.

“Money doesn’t motivate me but my aspirations and dreams truly fuel me.