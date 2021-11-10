Worksop's Samit Patel signs up for Sri Lankan Premier League

Samit Patel will have another stint in Sri Lanka.

Patel, who in the summer celebrated becoming the first Englishman to take 250 wickets and score 5,000 runs in the history of T20 cricket, and the fifth player ever to do so, heads to the sub-continent having previously represented Dambulla Viikings in 2020.

The middle-order batter averaged 21 with the bat for the Viikings, while going at an economy rate of just 7.83 for his seven wickets.