Worksop's Sam Osborne to remain with Motorbase Performance for 2022 British Touring Car Championship

Sam Osborne will again race with Motorbase Performance in the 2022 British Touring Car Championship.

The 28-year-old racer heads into his fourth season in the BTCC, the UK's premier motor racing category, and his second with leading squad Motorbase.

Achieving a best overall race result so far of seventh place in 2020, this year – his first driving a Ford Focus ST – a brace of top 12 finishes were his best results.

Prior to his graduation into touring cars back in 2019, Osborne spent two seasons in the Renault UK Clio Cup – finishing in the championship top 12 on both occasions – and prior to that he raced in the MINI Challenge.

For the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season, Motorbase Performance will again field its potent Ford Focus ST race cars which now feature hybrid powered Mountune developed engines – as per the championship’s push to utilise ‘greener’ technology.

Once more, Motorbase will also be entered in the Manufacturer/Constructor battle representing Ford.

Osborne will partner 2021 team-mate Ollie Jackson (Reigate), Dan Cammish (Leeds) and a yet-to-be-confirmed fourth driver.

Osborne said: “I’m really looking forward to my second year in the Ford Focus ST with Motorbase Performance, and also teaming-up with Ollie [Jackson] for another season.

"It’s going to be fantastic having the continuity with everyone at the team.

"I feel I learnt so much last season, I really developed as a driver, and I’m ready now to make the next step and take things onto a new level.

"I really can’t wait for the season to start, these are exciting times at Motorbase!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Motorbase Performance team owner and team principal Pete Osborne said: “I am so pleased to keep the continuity for Motorbase with Sam.

"In such a big year for the team, an element of stability is very important for us to push on this season.