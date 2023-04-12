The Worksop star, 23, took up the athletics discipline, which involves using a three-wheeled running frame, in 2016 and has already gone on to represent his country.

But frame running remains a non-Paralympic-classified sport, with Solaiman citing his silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championships as his crowning achievement.

Solaiman reckons the sport is on the rise and with Paris 2024 on the horizon, hopes he is one day able to scale the dizzy Paralympic heights.

Worksop frame runner Rafi Solaiman - Paralympics dream.

“The biggest for me was the World Para Championships in Dubai, which was an absolute honour to represent Great Britain,” he said.

“I’ve also competed in the European Championships in Poland and Berlin, those are the highlights in my race running career.

“A lot of people are coming up and it just shows that it's growing and soon it will be even bigger.

“One day hopefully it is going to be in the Paralympics - I'm just carrying on training and waiting for that day for it to be a Paralympic sport.”

Solaiman has praised frame running for opening up a new community for him and providing him with plenty of opportunities.

The Charnwood Athletics Club member is set to compete at the World Championships in Paris in early July, and all although frame running will not be in the Paralympics in the French capital next year, it will give him a taste of what it could be like.

Solaiman is also one of 50 young athletes supported by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, as part of their long-standing partnership with SportsAid.

He added: “SportsAid has been a massive benefit, it has given me a lot of goals for my training and helped me buy different equipment.”