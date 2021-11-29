Lee Westwood beat Harris English during their singles Match at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Westwood (48) said he wouldn’t be able to do the job justice while he continues to compete at the top end of the golfing world.

"It's almost a full-time job nowadays and that is something I can't commit to while I'm in the top 50 (in the world) and still competitive,” said the world number 38.

"Of course it is not a decision I've taken lightly as it would be a huge honour to captain Europe and it is something I'd love to do one day.

"The Ryder Cup is very close to my heart and I would only take on the role if I believe I could give it 100 per cent.

Westwood made a record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup appearance during Europe's 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in September.

He was one of just three European players to win a singles match.