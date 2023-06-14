The show featured 20 of Chris Boyle's Xbox fighters matched with clubs from all around the UK for a day of amateur boxing at its best with young stars from nine years old in Reece Ansell up to seniors in Adam Dent, who all all shone bright.

There were also debuts for Bradley Johnson, Ryan Adair, Josh Brunt and Phoenix Roberts, all making a good start to their pugilistic careers while Reece Ansell and older brother Robbie Finnie both looked like stars in the waiting with fantastic displays of sharp slick movement on the day.

Also, female fighters in Romanie ‘KO’ Birkin and Hayden 'The Hazard' Hallam looked really sharp in their contests.

Worksop's XBox fighters at last weekend's successful show.

Coach Boyle said: “What a day. We had a full venue for the 20 bouts and raised money for the Combat Stress charity too.“I’m so proud of my team that help out putting on these events. I saw some future world champions in this ring today. I’m not naming names, but they know who they are because I tell them to believe.

“But I must comment on great display by Robbie Finnie and Aryan Nazari. Both these kids have been with me since five years old and they are now 14 and 17 respectively.

“Aryan - the Asian Prince - absolutely glistened with his victory over another Elite fighter with glimpses of a young Prince Naseem! That’s his fourth win on the bounce against the best in the country.

“There was also a good win by stoppage for Adam Dent, who last boxed for me 12 years ago and made his return in style with a great victory.”

Also boxing were Brandon Cummins, Ethan Boyles, Oscar Jackson, John Emmingham, Daniel Rigby, Logan Hallam, Bradley Johnson, and Jake West, all who showed good potential.