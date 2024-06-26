Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Francy Luzoho won the WBF Silver Welterweight international title on a stacked card of quality fights as Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing stable staged their latest show with Switchitters Promotions at Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

The crowd in attendance were certainly given value for money at this event, which was also raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

Head coach Chris Boyle said: “That was a top night with great matches. We don’t want fights we know we are going to win. We want to fighters to build and learn and that’s what we are doing.”

Then main card began with upcoming Garryn Huggins beating Belfast’s Marty Kayes.

Francy Luzoho, left, in action against Sagar Narwat.

Next up was Adam Dent against French international Normoon Muhran. This was an absolute cracker and on the final bell it was the French flyer that pipped local lad Dent by one point in a tight contest.

Worksop’s most highly ranked professional boxer in the town's history Elle 'Triple L' Coulson then took to the ring.

Ranked fifth by the WBA and a unified champion at middleweight, Coulson was returning from a bicep injury and testing the recovery of the arm in a six rounder against British ex-amateur seasoned boxer Lauren Culbert.

It’s fair to say Coulson's arm was in great shape as she landed strong, long shots round by round, cruising to a six round shutout. But credit to opponent Lauren, who never stopped coming forward.

Then came the grudge match between Konrad Nowicki and Reece Bradford.

This contest caught fire from round one with the rounds tight. Bradford took no chances and got a huge well timed KO in round six with a clinical shot right on the button.

Top of the bill was a WBF Silver Welterweight international title fight with Irishman Francy Luzoho taking on Sagar Narwat from India.

With Francy's record 7-1 and Sagar's 15-2 this bout was well matched and every round was well contested.