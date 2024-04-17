Worksop’s first world boxing champion Elle Coulson looking to make more memories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coulson captured the World Boxing Association Oceania middleweight belt with a unanimous decision over Jamie Edenden at the Shirebrook in February.

After a dominant performance, the 21-year-old won on cards of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 to take the regional belt of the pioneering body and take a big leap in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is the first boxer ever from Worksop or Nottinghamshire to be ranked in the world top 10 in the WBA - boxing's most prestigious sanctioned body and has a record of 15-1-0 with four knockouts.

World champion Elle Coulson.

“I started boxing when I was 10 years old, basically because my little brother started so I went along with him and never looked back,” she said.

“Winning a WBA title was a dream come true and one I never thought I’d ever get to do.

“That is my career highlight so far – but I have lots left to come!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My last four opponents have been the toughest because of different things, but I think Jamie Edenden from my last fight was the toughest of all as I couldn’t afford any mistakes at all.”

Elle Coulson with coach Chris Boyle.

She added: “My best attribute as a boxer is my reach and footwork.

“Chris Boyle, my coach, taught me from an early age because I didn’t like getting hit.

“He said that my feet will become my fight and he was right as they take me where I want to go in that ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My worst thing is getting caught on the ropes. Because I’m tall it’s hard to make yourself small in those situations and I’ve even nearly gone over the back of them before.”

Coulson hopes to inspire a new generation of boxers with her success.

“Hopefully I can win more titles over the next 10 years or so and get the memory bank full of memories - that’s all I need - and then inspiring kids at the Worksop Xbox club to become something from someone and somewhere like I have,” she said.

“My training tip would always be stay in the gym, don’t have too long breaks between fights and learn to find a way to love what you hate in training .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also I can’t underestimate eating and resting as without it your training will suffer and your trainer will know.

“My coach Chris is my best friend to. He’s always been there by my side from 10 years old to now nearly 22.

“He’s had a lot to put up with, trust me – the guy deserves a medal and more as I’m not easy to cope with at times, but he’s never let me down or given up on me.

“And the best advice I have received is to take morals over money and values over valuations.