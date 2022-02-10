Worksop's unbeaten super-welterweight fighter Declan Cairns set to box for a third time in six months

Unbeaten super-welterweight Declan Cairns is set to fight for a third time in six months in front of the home Worksop fans.

It’ll be the 24-year-old’s fifth fight at the East Midlands venue and third contest in six months, having secured wins in September and November last year.

The southpaw will compete in a four-round super-welterweight bout with his opponent yet to be confirmed. Also appearing on the Boxing Connected event will be fellow unbeaten prospects, Cameron Kaihau (5-0); Liam Dring (4-0); Marcus Ellis (1-0); and debutant Jimmy Price.

The super-welterweight talent, signed to promoter Joe Elfidh, has notched up four victories since his debut in June 2019, which ended via third-round knockout. He fought again the same year, but then came an unfortunate 22-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the unwanted break from fighting, Cairns continued on his craft throughout the lockdowns, he explained, “I stayed in gym, trained hard and kept on top of my boxing.

Just worked more on the boxing side of things instead of having to be 100 per cent fit for fight dates, so we looked at the technical side more.

“I like to stay on it, I have a week off after fights, then I’m straight back in the gym, because you never know when that phone’s going to ring.”

Cairns is now set to participate in another four-rounder against another journeyman in his next fight, but is eager to begin a campaign on titles, he revealed, “I’ve got goals set; I want some titles.

"These fights are all stepping stones to where I want to be. I had little amateur experience, so I am learning on the job but there’s no better place to learn is there?”

His quartet of ring opponents so far have all been the usual suspects, but they each come with problems to overcome.

“They’re all different in their own ways,” he reasoned. “Learning to deal with those different styles in front of you can be tricky, and no fights the same ever.

“Joe [Elfidh] knows the pace I’m moving at and knows when to make those fights, so I’ll leave that down to him and I’ll be ready when it comes.

“I plan to start at the Midlands title, then go up from there. I’ll come through it one at a time. I’m doing it the proper way!”

Leicester’s Kyle Haywood (9-1, 1KO) is the reigning Midlands Area super-welterweight titlist, who won it in his last fight in September 2021.

It was his second crack at the title having lost on points to CJ Challenger 18 months prior.

A previous titleholder was West Midland’s Jason Welborn, who went on the win the British title and even challenged for a world title in America.

“It’s a tough division,” Cairns commented on the 140-pound category. “But these people at the top now, like Liam Smith, probably won’t be there when I get there. It’s always a busy division but everyone’s at different levels in their career. Me, I’m 24, so I’ve got 10 years yet at least, so just one fight at a time, keep working towards my goals and we’ll see where we get to.”

He then discussed his short-term goals, “The plans are to get out as much as I can, three or four times this year, depending on how many shows there are.

“I wouldn’t mind boxing away from home at some point this year, I reckon summertime, maybe have a venture out and take a bus-full with me.

"Just for a change of scenery, I still want to be the home fighter, just somewhere away from Worksop. ”

Cairns’ manager, Joe Elfidh, also hails from Worksop, although 2now resides in Kent. The boxer-turned-promoter was a former pro himself, known as ‘The Moroccan Machine’, and shared the ring with English, British and World champions.

Cairns is now the one flying the flag for his Nottinghamshire market town, but so too is unbeaten super-middleweight Dylan Clegg (4-0, 1KO).

The inseparable pair both share the exact same record, scoring stoppage wins on their respective debuts, followed by a trio of points victories.

“I’ve been best mates with Dylan for god knows how many years now,” Declan declared. “We buzz off each other, both grew up together, both been boxing from like 10 or 11 and been best pals ever since.”

Declan started boxing aged 10 at Manton ABC in Worksop, but was in and out of the gym and only managed to compete in seven amateur bouts in total.

He continued, “We’re both at the same stage in our careers, so we bounce off each other and it’s buzzing in the gym.

"I watched Dylan box on his debut and I thought to myself ‘I want to have a go at this’, so took a chance and I’m here doing what I’m doing now.”

Despite working fulltime as a bricklayer, dedicated Cairns trains every day of the week in the Fighting Fit gym with trainers Michael White and Daz Medcalf, alongside teammates Dylan Clegg and Luke Middleton.