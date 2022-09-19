Worksop’s Elle Coulson has won the WBU world middleweight title.

She overcame a gruelling test against Mexican fighter Sandra Lopez Gomez after Gomez retired at the start of round six.

Speaking moments after winning the title, Coulson said: I’m so emotional right now, it’s madness how I feel.

“I feel like tonight all my tears and fears came together at once and I truly used it as motivation.

“This is a dream come true. To win with my coach from day dot beside me is priceless.

“We’ve worked so hard, but it’s so worth it. I’m just so excited to be a world champion for little old Worksop. It makes me proud.”

Head coach Chris Boyle was quick to dish out the praise for his new champion.

“I’m over the moon for Elle. She’s one hell of an achievement in my eyes. No-one’s ever given her a chance, but let me tell you she’s got the eye of the tiger.

“And her desire and dedication to do great is unrivalled. This is the second version of a world title we’ve held in my gym and that makes me extremely proud.

“This belt has been held by some greats. So for us to put Elle Coulson from Worksop in that list is just something else. What a boxing display that was.”

Also on the bill was Hollie Towl, who got the better of highly-rated Wendelin Cruz on points after a gripping bout.

Towl didn’t show any signs of jetlag following her recent fight in Australia with her getting off to a bright start, landing lovely clinical right hands.

But Cruz also landed a lovely left hook in the second round.

In every round Town gave and landed more and more devastating body shots, wilting Cruz round on round.

Cruz was always able to stay in the rounds, but it wasn’t enough to take the decision with Town willing 60-54 over six rounds.

Team Xbox Boxing Academy fighter Alvis Berzins made his first start in a new weight category in heavyweight.

It proved to be a good move with his sharpness and combination punching did the business in a four round shut out to win 40-36 solid heavyweight Ryan Kilpatrick, who is always a test and professional in his boxing