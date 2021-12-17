Worksop’s Boyle’s Pro Boxing thrilled the fans once again.

It saw 13 bouts take place with very impressive performances from many young boxers at the club.

Amongst the stand outs were the really slick fighter in 15 year-old Aryan Nazari who extended his unbeaten run to over four years.

Winning a clear unanimous points decision, nazari bossed the pace from the beginning with fast angled shots and in the second round gave his gritty opponent a standing count to seal the victory.

Head coach Chris Boyle said. “Aryan has been at my gym since five and he’s now 15, approaching 16.

“It’s so rewarding to see this genuine lovey young man grow both inside and outside the ring.

“His boxing skills are going to impress nationally in the very near future.

Another stand-out was Latvian Tomas Berzins whose older brother is also a boxer at the club and currently unbeaten in his early professional career after being an amateur with the academy.

It was Berzins debut and his tricky southpaw style was simply too much for his opponent from Gator ABC on the day.

Berzins said: “All I can say is wow, I loved it. I was so nervous this week about my debut but I listened to Chris (Boyle) and everything fell into place so I’m over the moon and chasing my big brother now.

After a successful show with many debut appearances on the day coach Boyle added: “I’m really really proud of them all as, after the socially destructive two years for young people through this pandemic, I think these guys are amazing.

“They truly are because I feel young people have really suffered this last year or so, so to see them shine and smile is a real gift for me and I’m sure for their families asa wel.”

Fighters on the day were Stefan Mocham, Lexie Boyle, Grace Graves, Cydney White, Robbie Finnie, Leo Lamar, Jack Dobb, Kenzie Marshall, Elliot Day, Tomas Berzins, Aryan Nazari, Matt Graves and Ahmed Nazari.

The next show will be the professional team at the academy representing Boyle's Pro Boxing and Team XBox.