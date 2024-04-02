Worksop's 'boxing bricklayer' Declan Cairns stepping up in search for regional belts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“This will be my ninth professional bout,” explained Cairns who only boxed once last year.

“I can’t wait to get on with my career, make something of it, and be better known at least on the northern scene this year.

“I’m still youngish at 26, but now’s the time to get on with it, climb the British super welterweight rankings and bring some titles back to Worksop.”

Cairns trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre under Glyn Rhodes and is managed by Joe Elfidh.

He began boxing aged 10 and had a few amateur fights.

“My mother died when I was 16 and for some time I didn’t get in the ring,” he said.

“I kept training and eventually turned professional in 2019. Then, of course, along came the pandemic.”

Former Outwood Academy Valley student Cairns lives with his partner and two young children.

“I’ve been a bricklayer since school and still am. It fits well around my training.

“I’m grateful to my management team for their support and to all those in Worksop who regularly buy tickets to my fights.

“I’ve quite a few sponsors who also making the boxing possible as it’s expensive with medical bills and so forth so many thanks to LKC Motors, Worksop Timber, Vision Detailing, Vinetree Media, Louise Corrine Beauty Academy, SD Ceilings and Partitions, Heat Demand Ltd, Anthony Nos Sports Therapy, L and O stitch, Roofdec, First choice aggregates and Tan-go Worksop.”

Cairns added: “Boxing can be dangerous.

“We train to showcase fighting skills, but fans want to know that we can fight close up and show that we’re hard lads.

“I hope that my opponent and I go home safe after the fight, but I’m going to put him through his paces to get the win.

“Getting hurt is an occupational hazard, but the aim is to prove that I’m physically and mentally the tougher athlete.”

Cairns' commitment to the sport is highly personal.

“My family and kids give me the motivation in boxing,” he said.

“The sport helped me through the difficult time in losing my mum to cancer.

“It’s kept me focused and on track when it mattered the most.