Worksop's 'boxing bricklayer' Declan Cairns stepping up in search for regional belts

Worksop’s boxing bricklayer Declan Cairns is hoping his first six round professional bout against Fonz Alexander on promoter Scott Calow’s show at Sheffield’s Double Tree Hilton hotel on Saturday, 13th April will herald the start of a busy year to establish himself as a contender for regional boxing belts, writes James Bovington.
“This will be my ninth professional bout,” explained Cairns who only boxed once last year.

“I can’t wait to get on with my career, make something of it, and be better known at least on the northern scene this year.

“I’m still youngish at 26, but now’s the time to get on with it, climb the British super welterweight rankings and bring some titles back to Worksop.”

Declan Cairns - stepping up his chase for regional belts glory.Declan Cairns - stepping up his chase for regional belts glory.
Cairns trains at Sheffield Boxing Centre under Glyn Rhodes and is managed by Joe Elfidh.

He began boxing aged 10 and had a few amateur fights.

“My mother died when I was 16 and for some time I didn’t get in the ring,” he said.

“I kept training and eventually turned professional in 2019. Then, of course, along came the pandemic.”

Former Outwood Academy Valley student Cairns lives with his partner and two young children.

“I’ve been a bricklayer since school and still am. It fits well around my training.

“I’m grateful to my management team for their support and to all those in Worksop who regularly buy tickets to my fights.

“I’ve quite a few sponsors who also making the boxing possible as it’s expensive with medical bills and so forth so many thanks to LKC Motors, Worksop Timber, Vision Detailing, Vinetree Media, Louise Corrine Beauty Academy, SD Ceilings and Partitions, Heat Demand Ltd, Anthony Nos Sports Therapy, L and O stitch, Roofdec, First choice aggregates and Tan-go Worksop.”

Cairns added: “Boxing can be dangerous.

“We train to showcase fighting skills, but fans want to know that we can fight close up and show that we’re hard lads.

“I hope that my opponent and I go home safe after the fight, but I’m going to put him through his paces to get the win.

“Getting hurt is an occupational hazard, but the aim is to prove that I’m physically and mentally the tougher athlete.”

Cairns' commitment to the sport is highly personal.

“My family and kids give me the motivation in boxing,” he said.

“The sport helped me through the difficult time in losing my mum to cancer.

“It’s kept me focused and on track when it mattered the most.

“I won’t push my children into it but would obviously be proud if one day they too showed their courage in the ring.”

