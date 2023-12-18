Worksop X-Box Academy boxers fight for England in Aberdeen
Six boxers from Xbox Boxing were selected to represent their club and country as they boxed for England against Scotland in Aberdeen.
Adam Dent, Thomas Frew, Amber Ellis, Romanie Wesley, Aryan Nazari and Daniel Rigby all made the trip with three wins and three losses for the club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wins for the ever impressive Nazari and Rigby took star status with blistering boxing along with heavy punches of female rising star Amber Ellis.
A very tight decision was against Romanie Wesley with two losses from Frew and a very controversial loss for Dent.
International coach, from Xbox, Chris Boyle said: “These guys did themselves and their club and country proud. This is the first time anyone from Worksop has represented their country in the ring and for my club to have 6 is fantastic.”