Worksop X-Box Academy boxers fight for England in Aberdeen

Worksop fight academy the Xbox Boxing camp again last weekend set the bar high.

The X-Box team in Aberdeen.

Six boxers from Xbox Boxing were selected to represent their club and country as they boxed for England against Scotland in Aberdeen.

Adam Dent, Thomas Frew, Amber Ellis, Romanie Wesley, Aryan Nazari and Daniel Rigby all made the trip with three wins and three losses for the club.

Wins for the ever impressive Nazari and Rigby took star status with blistering boxing along with heavy punches of female rising star Amber Ellis.

A very tight decision was against Romanie Wesley with two losses from Frew and a very controversial loss for Dent.