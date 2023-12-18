News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Worksop X-Box Academy boxers fight for England in Aberdeen

Worksop fight academy the Xbox Boxing camp again last weekend set the bar high.
By Sports Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT
The X-Box team in Aberdeen.The X-Box team in Aberdeen.
The X-Box team in Aberdeen.

Six boxers from Xbox Boxing were selected to represent their club and country as they boxed for England against Scotland in Aberdeen.

Adam Dent, Thomas Frew, Amber Ellis, Romanie Wesley, Aryan Nazari and Daniel Rigby all made the trip with three wins and three losses for the club.

Wins for the ever impressive Nazari and Rigby took star status with blistering boxing along with heavy punches of female rising star Amber Ellis.

Most Popular

A very tight decision was against Romanie Wesley with two losses from Frew and a very controversial loss for Dent.

International coach, from Xbox, Chris Boyle said: “These guys did themselves and their club and country proud. This is the first time anyone from Worksop has represented their country in the ring and for my club to have 6 is fantastic.”

Related topics:EnglandScotland