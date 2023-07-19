News you can trust since 1895
Worksop world champion Elle Coulson sees off classy Helena Dos Santos at RISE 2 boxing night

Worksop's Boyles Pro Boxing and Teamn Xbox Boxing Academy staged their second of their RISE events at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST
The bill – which promotes equality and anti-racism – again proved a huge success and all bouts were exceptionally officiated by world class star referee Ian John-Lewis.

Unified world middleweight champion in Elle 'Triple L' Coulson Elle Coulson expected to be fighting Helena Dos Santos for the WBF world title, but the night before Santos missed the weight massively and the title was off the line.

Santos had been in with high level fights against big names.

But Elle stayed focused and stuck to the task in a very technical edgy affair with fine margins in each round.

Beautiful boxing saw Elle make the Brazilian hit shadows with great movement, eventually winning a unanimous decision.

The title along with the WIBA is now on ice until 3rd September in Worksop.

Indeed, the night saw seven wins out of seven for Chris Boyle's fighters.

Top of the bill and contender for fight of the year saw Luke ‘Lightning Strikes’ White boxing for his first title in a cracking eight rounder against Branco, who had previously boxed for the WBA world title. White nicked the decisive edge by one point to become the new International Super Middleweight champion.

Also, Ben 'No Retreat' Gore outpointed Tik Tac Mendoza to win his first international title at middleweight.

Matthew Roper made a successful pro debut, beating Ryan Kilpatrick from Ireland with a unanimous decision.

Konrad Nowicki made it two wins from two against an international opponent while Nicole May saw off a top level Irish girl and Zara Johnson narrowly beat an 18-year-old highly decorated Indian amateur champion.

Boyle's night was crowned when he was given certificates for British Irish Boxing Authority’s Manager of the Year, Promoter of the Year, Coach of the Year and Event of the Year.

