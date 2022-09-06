Having trained as much as possible while juggling family life with a full-time job at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital, she entered the Ironman Copenhagen which offers capital city racing with a quintessentially Danish atmosphere.

The full Ironman is not for the faint hearted. A 2.4 mile swim in the sea lagoon is followed by a two-loop 112-mile bike ride and a four-loop 26.2 mile run.

Sheryl completed the course in a time of 10 hours and 15 minutes and said: “What an event from start to finish.

Sheryl Crowman completes the Copenhagan Ironman.

“It’s a fairly flat, fast course in a beautiful city with a similar climate to the UK - ideal for a first timer.

“I am not from an athletic background and not the best swimmer so I joined Bassetlaw Tri Club for some support with training and help with my swimming, which was invaluable and certainly got me round on the day.”

Elsewhere in Europe Haley Ellis was taking on France’s Vichy Ironman.

Unfortunately the very heavy rain had created water quality problems and the swim element was cancelled.

The 112-mile cycle route started along the banks of Lake Allier with a flat section of 10 miles.

After this the course had numerous ascents totalling over 8000 feet of climbing, so it was fortunate that the weather was kind.

The 26.2 mile marathon run was made up of four loops around the Lac d’Allier and along the river.

Hayley completed the course in 7 hours and 44 minutes and said: “I was disappointed with no swim, it’s about all I'm half decent at, but out of my control.

“The bike course was a tough hilly course, which included an 11 mile climb twice and 8800ft of climbing.

"But the downhills made up for it and the scenery on the bike was lovely with lots of support which was nice when I spent a lot of time on my own.

“The weather course and support made it for me. I felt strong on the bike and comfortable on the run.

"I just plodded my way through, and loved it - no dark moments at all.