Worksop Triathlon Club plan Sprint event and hope on lockdown end

Cycling action from the 2014 event.

May's unlocking at least allowed members to add swimming to the disciplines of cycling and running they were already able to do.

But, for now, they are continuing to plan for 5th September and hoping to attract a field of around 300 to the town after the disappointment of last year's Covid cancellation.

Event director, Jason Lippitt, alongside enthusiastic club volunteers are planning to use the regular route of a 400m pool swim, followed by a 25km cycle and a 5km run, all based around the Worksop BPL Leisure Centre.

Club welfare officer and one of the Sprint Triathlon organisers, Julie Lippitt, said: “We have booked the timing people for 5th September and we are now just waiting on the council and British Triathlon to give their permission for the event.

“We understand that is all going to be last minute due to Covid and not knowing what the situation will be.

“Everyone is trying to book their triathlons in September so it was really hard trying to find a timing company to take us with all the uncertainty.

“But we have secured Racing Timing Solutions who have been brilliant and agreed to move our booking to next year if we had to cancel.

“Everyone has been great and wants it to go ahead. We are doing our best to move it forward.”

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club (BTC) was created in 2012 with the support of Bassetlaw Council and local organisations as part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy, and has thrived since with this major annual event involving many of their 120 members.

“Our members take on the role of planning the event as well as the marshalling,” she said.

“We don't have to bring outsiders in, we do it all in-house. We let new members do the Sprint in their first year of membership but after that they are politely asked to help with marshalling.”

On the race participants, she added: “We are hoping for 300 taking part, but booking are not high at the moment.

“In the past people have booked nearer the time though. It may end up nearer 200, but we are hoping to attract as many entries as we can.

“Everyone has missed out on their racing and we know they want to get back.

“The good thing about the club is that, with marshalling, everyone is there to support the triathletes whether regulars or new to the sport. It's all about encouragement and bringing in new people as well as making it fun.

“I have done sprint triathlons and the biggest I did was an Olympic triathlon. The support you get from people is amazing and really spurs you on. That is so important.

“You egg each other on while you're racing too. It's a really great thing to do.”

The recent return of swimming has been a big booster.

“The swimming side of it has been the one that’s been missing from people's training,” said Julie.

“Some are swimming again now for the first time since 2019. It is such a brilliant, big all-round muscle exercise from your toes right up to your fingertips.”

Unfortunately, Julie is currently sidelined from action with injury.

“I was knocked off my bike near Clumber Park five weeks ago and have a fracture on my spine,” she said.

“I have to wait for that to heal before I can start physio, so it's a bit frustrating at the minute as I was training for a triathlon in July.

“I am more mobile than I was but I am still on crutches.

“I did a 10k around Clumber the week before.

“It has wiped my fitness and abilities. Everything has been taken away. I was very fit and I’ve gone from that to nothing.

“So I would like to say to people – please wear a cycle helmet – it saved my life. Also, if I had not been as fit as I was I would have suffered more.”