Craig Parry praised Dunston after Worksop Town were well beaten.

The Tigers have lost all three of their games against Dunston this season; a 3-2 away defeat in the FA Trophy, a 3-0 loss at Sandy Lane, and a 4-0 thrashing on Saturday courtesy of a Michael Fowler hat-trick and a Phil Turnbull free-kick.

And Parry was disappointed with the way his side failed to turn up.

“I think you have to give Dunston a bit of credit,” said Parry. “We have played them three times and they have had our number three times.

“I know that the teams at the top are running away, but every time we seem to play these guys, they seem to turn it on and play good football.

“No matter how we have set up against them they have done well against us and comfortably beaten us.

“I thought we were in the game until the first goal, but once they scored, they had their foot on the game and it was men v boys, after that.

“The simple reason we lost today probably started this morning, with certain things like our attitude and preparing right.

“We haven’t got it right today; we haven’t done the right things; we haven’t done the basics in working harder than the opposition and playing in the right areas.

“During the unbeaten run, if we had ever gone behind the guys have stuck together, regrouped, reset themselves and gone out and took the game to them and we haven’t done that today.”

On the eve of the game, Worksop were dealt a blow as goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski was ruled out of the fixture, with the Tigers signing Daniel Moore on an initial one-month loan from Burton Albion.

“I thank Burton for allowing us to have him at such short notice,” added Parry.

“We had a problem with Seb yesterday, so we had to react pretty quickly to get something sorted.

“He’s come into today’s game, and it is a tough place to come, and he has pulled some good saves off there in the game.