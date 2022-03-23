Parry changed his set-up to a three-at-the-back formation which helped keep the Sedge at bay until the 69th minute, where Nicky Walker took advantage of a fortunate bounce to net his 16th goal of the campaign.

And the Tigers boss believes his side gave their all on Tuesday night.

“I cannot fault the lad’s attitude, the way they applied themselves, and the way they conducted themselves because they have given me everything tonight,” he said.

“We deserved at least something out of the game as there was little between the two sides, in my opinion.

“We have come to a side that has lost one league game all season and is full of quality, and I think everyone must be proud with the way they put themselves about.

“We just wanted a little bit more structure for the lads. We have gone through training sessions recently and looked at the two systems that we are going to do from now until the end of the season.

“Tonight, we felt this formation would suit playing against this team and the way they play; we feel we got that right in not letting them run away with the game and dictate it early on because they put a lot of pressure on, especially in not just being direct, as they have good movement in there and you could see the patterns of play in there and they probably don’t get as much credit as they deserve.

“I think our system counteracted that and allowed us to push bodies further forward and we created opportunities.”

Nathan Valentine made his first start for the Tigers since joining the club from Ossett United last month, making two off-the-bench cameos.

The midfielder was deployed as an ‘advanced eight’ and performed well in limiting Liversedge’s time on the ball from deep.

Parry added: “He has done a couple of sessions and he finally got his start tonight and I thought he looked good and the amount of running he does box-to-box and the amount of grass he covers; he was blowing after 70-80 minutes.