Worksop Town boss boss Craig Parry hails defensive efforts in Stockton win

Worksop had to battle hard to secure victory.

Lewis Gibbens’ 13th-minute header was enough for the Tigers to hand the Anchors their first home league defeat for two-and-a-half years.

And Parry expressed his pride at Worksop’s resolute performance.

“That was our best performance that we’ve produced this year,” said Parry.

Tigers kept a clean sheet to pick up three points.

“I think we could have had a couple more in the first half. They came out in the second half, but we defended unbelievably as a team; people were throwing their bodies on the line, and I am as proud as anything because they’ve been brilliant.

“They were brilliant against one of the best front fours in this league – they are really good players – but we defended well.

“But it wasn’t just about the back three; the wing-backs worked well, the front three and the middle two pressed and won the ball back high and didn’t give them a minute.

“They were a good footballing side and if people give them a minute, then they will rip them to shreds, so defensively, that is the main thing that I am pleased with because we did not give them any time and space which helped the backline do their job.

Craig Parry celebrates victory.

“At half time we mentioned that we didn’t need to come out looking for the next goal – chances would appear – but we just needed to manage the game correctly and if we are to do anything in this league this year then we need to learn to be professional in games and not be gung-ho all the time.

"The time management was an important factor for me, and we used it well.”

Centre-half Gibbens not only netted the sole goal of the game, but he was superb as part of the Tigers’ back three.

The Worksop boss called upon the defender to continue this form going forward.

“We think highly of Lewis; he was one of the first players that I wanted to secure [this summer],” he continued.

“Lewis has to learn to put these performances week in, week out now because those are the standards that he set.