Worksop teen world boxing champion Hollie Towl loses title in gutsy battle with Beck Hawker in Australia

The contest has already been labelled possible female fight of the year and there was a rematch clause too.

Towl, who boxes for the Boyles Pro Boxing team at Worksop's Xbox Academy, played her part in 10 rounds of at times slick boxing and at times head to head and toe to toe battles were on display right until the final bell.

Towl started well but Hawker came on really strong in the middle rounds, pushing Towl back several times and Towl having to dig deep.

Hollie Towl, left, congratulates Beck Hawker.

Towl gave everything in the last three and was more productive, but the late surge was a little too late .

Towl said: “Firstly I want say congratulations to the new world champion in Beck.

“She really deserves the win- wow what a fight. I loved every minute of it.

“We’ve got a rematch clause in the contract so we will meet again and let’s hope next time I can get my belt back.”

Coach Chris Boyle said: “What an experience we’ve had. Who can say at 18 years old you’ve been a world champion and been to defend your title in Australia?

“Not many, but my fighter Hollie Towl can. I’m immensely proud of Hollie for that performance.

“We arrived here Tuesday and the day after Hol lost her voice and picked up a cold so we struggled a bit in the lead up.

“But we gave everything and we dug deep, so we can be proud and the UK and Worksop should too.

“This is the beginning strangely enough for Hollie as the plaudits I’ve received off boxing people since have been amazing.”

Australian promotor of the fight was Angelo Di Carlo, who said: “The fight was an absolute cracker with both Beck Hawker and Holie Towl putting on a memorable performance for the crowd.

"Hollie fought like a true champion and at such a young age has the world at her feet. She can hold her head up high with such a gutsy, classy performance against Beck, whose maturity got her through.”