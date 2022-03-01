Worksop student Andrew Ferrol enjoys good start in Fulbeck Sprint Series
Worksop karter Andrew Ferrol gained places in each heat as he began his Fulbeck Sprint Series campaign.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:54 am
It proved to be a good learning experience for the rookie, who stayed on the track each heat and improved his times during each race.
Although The Valley student (14) was unable to gain a podium place, he secured his first points in the series.
In Round 1 of the Motorsport UK championship Ferrol turned in some consistent displays.
He gained a personal best track time and fourth place in the final race.
Andrew first began his career in January 2021 at the teamsport track in Sheffield.
He soon discovered he had a natural talent after setting new track records and beating older racers.