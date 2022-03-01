Worksop student Andrew Ferrol enjoys good start in Fulbeck Sprint Series

Andrew Ferrol enjoyed a good start to his season.

It proved to be a good learning experience for the rookie, who stayed on the track each heat and improved his times during each race.

Although The Valley student (14) was unable to gain a podium place, he secured his first points in the series.

In Round 1 of the Motorsport UK championship Ferrol turned in some consistent displays.

He gained a personal best track time and fourth place in the final race.

Andrew first began his career in January 2021 at the teamsport track in Sheffield.