Worksop street luge racer Mark Wilson makes return from broken back at World Championships

A Worksop street luge racer is preparing to make an incredible comeback on the global stage this summer.

Mark Wilson, 35, will be competing in the World Downhill Skateboarding Championship (WDSC) in the street luge event 12 months after breaking his back on his debut in the same competition.

The Championship is being held over five rounds and Mark will definitely be at the rounds in Turkey and the Isle of Man with an ambition to achieve a podium against the world's best.

Mark has been street luge racing for the past three years and broke his back in a crash during last year’s WDSC event in Wales.

Now fully recovered, he’s back on the board and ready to represent Worksop among the world’s elite.

The WDSC is one of the most technically demanding events in the sport, featuring both downhill skateboarding and street luge.

“This will be only my second competition, having raced last year when I crashed out and broke my back,” he said.

“Before that it was just days out with the lads.

“My crash came on my third run – my last practice run. I hit the hay bales at almost 40mph.

“I tailboned them and suffered a compression fracture in my spine.

“But I am back this year. I will be up against the best in the world again but, to be fair, there is not a massive scene with this and not too many competitions about.

“There are a few European events but when it comes to podium finishes there are not that many happening really.”

He added: “My crash put me out of the sport for about seven months in total, but I was only laid up for 24 hours as I was going to Greece four days afterwards and was adamant I was making my holiday.

“So they braced me up and sent me on my way with a disclaimer saying that I had chosen to go.

“Two weeks in the sun in Greece helped me out a lot!”

The competition kicks off this weekend with a round in Austria, which Mark will miss.

It then moves on to Turkey on 20th-22nd June before heading to the Isle of Man on 4th-6th July.

It will then conclude with rounds in Utah and El Salvador.

“I definitely want to podium this year – 100 per cent,” he said.

“A Canadian won the street luge last year and an Australian the stand-up skateboarding.

“I fly out to Turkey on Tuesday and I will be at the Isle of Man.

“But the flight times are too tight for me to get to Austria this weekend and I don't know if I will be doing Utah or El Salvador – they will depend on work and money.”

He has no fear hanging over from last year's crash.

“I don't dwell on things – it is what it is,” he said.

“The only thing is I am self-employed and it's a bit difficult if I crash out as taking time off is a bit of an expense.”

This year’s 1.2km course on the Isle of Man is packed with tight hairpin turns and a steep average grade of 8.5 per cent, all set against the island’s scenic backdrop, also famed for the legendary Isle of Man TT.

For Mark, it’s more than just a race - it’s a chance to prove himself, inspire others, and fly the flag for Worksop on the international extreme sports circuit in a new sport for him after years of skateboarding.

“I have been skateboarding all my life but age has taken over and I can't jump around like I used to any more,” he said.

“But I am still seeking that thrill. So when I saw a few street luge videos on YouTube I thought I would like to give it a go.

“It wasn't a natural progression – I just fancied it.”

With just a short hop from the UK – an hour’s flight or a three-hour ferry - the Isle of Man offers a great weekend of adventure, whether you're racing or spectating.

There’s still time to get involved with registrations open for the Free Ride, QS Qualifying Series, and Championship Tour.