The 24-year-old made his first competitive outing of the year at the Manchester Indoor Open Meetings at Sport City on Sunday as he stepped up his preparations for a potentially packed summer season.

The World Athletics Championships, which were delayed by 12 months, are set to take place in July followed by Birmingham 2022 later that month and into August before the European Championships begin just one week later.

And 400m specialist Thompson, who represents City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletic Club and balances sprinting with a full-time career in accountancy, could potentially take part in all three events.

(From L) Britain's Cameron Chalmers, Zoey Clarke, Emily Diamond and Lee Thompson, pose after taking third place in a race of the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP).

"We are quite happy with the way things are progressing,” his coach John Henson said.

"Lee’s in a good place and we are just working for the next three months to try and improve some aspects we have identified.

"We might try and do all three, but it’s a big ask.”

History-maker Thompson helped Team GB’s 4x400m mixed relay team set a new British record time at Tokyo 2020 as the event made its Olympic debut.

He is sitting out much of the indoor season to concentrate his efforts on this summer, but still came within 50 milliseconds of a new personal best 600m time last weekend.

“We will do a couple of events just to test the training out,” added John.