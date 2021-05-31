The 24-year-old, who trains at City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletic Club, finished first in two individual Men’s 400 Metres races in Manchester last week with times close to his personal best, according to trainer John Henson.

He is set to compete in the first fixture of the National Athletics League Premier division season on Sunday, June 6, before the Olympic trials on June 26 and 27. Both events will be held in Manchester.

"Things are going quite well at the moment,” John said.

"We’re entering quite a heavily competitive period leading up to the trials so we are looking forward to it.”

Worksop-based Lee, who specialises in 400m but has begun competing in 200m events to improve his race times, was scheduled to head to Switzerland for the Geneva International athletics meeting but quarantine restrictions mean that will no longer be possible.

“It’s a pity because he could have done with a couple of good European races to finalise his preparation but it is what it is,” said John.

"He’s very confident and the last couple of races have given him that extra bit of boost.”

Lee Thompson competes in the 4 x 400 Metres Mixed Relay final while at the IAAF World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021(photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images).

Lee balances a full-time career as an accountant with athletics and earlier this month helped Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s mixed 4 x 400M relay team secured a historic Olympic qualification.

This summer will be the first time a mixed relay event will be held at an Olympics.