Overall winner as well as age category for the 50 to 59 age range was Ady Dench from Team Sheffield finishing in a time of 1 hour and 4 minutes.

He said: “That was a great event, thanks to all for putting it on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a former organiser of triathlons, I know how much hard work goes on behind the scenes to get these events on.

Winner Ady Dench with head coach Gav Toulson. Photo by RIB photography.

“I grew up in Worksop, and at no point in my years there did I ever envisage running round the Worksop streets in Lycra.”

First female was Lucy Brown from the Doncaster Triathlon Club returning a time of 1 hour 15 minutes.

As it was the 10th annual event the club, race director Adrian Hopkinson worked tirelessly through the winter to ensure good sponsorship from local car dealers Perrys and DAF who provide a XD tractor as an unusual finishing line feature and then through the spring months to promote the event to all comers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known in the past to be a friendly, well supported and marshalled event the club had reached the 150 maximum entrants well before event day.

Female triathlon winner Lucy Brown with head coach Gav Toulson

Held on an already chaotic weekend of sport featuring the Premier League openers, the latest round of Rugby World Cup warm ups and possibly the best Challenge Cup final ever not to mention the Women’s World Cup where the Lionesses were making great progress, 150 triathletes converged on the Yourplace Leisure Centre for a race brief at 8.30 making sure everyone was fully conversant with the finer details of the day.

Coun Tony Eaton started the waves of swimmers every two minutes, which saw the pool full of competitors of all ages, genders and abilities making the best times they could for the 16 lengths, 400m swim.

Transitioning out to the transition area the competitors were off on the bike section which made its way out past the Cannon crossroads through Carlton and Langold before swinging round through Letwell and back to Carlton for the return back into Worksop with a climb in the last couple of kilometres of the 23k course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitors then had a two lap 5k run around the minor roads close to the leisure centre where there was great support, not just from family and friends but Worksop residents who have taken the event to heart.

Tackling the cycling section of the Worksop Sprint Triathlon.

The run finishing with a sweet downhill to ensure everyone crossed the line with a joyous and proud smile on their face.

Every entrant received a T-shirt, finishers medal and Yorkshire Flapjack plus the offer of a massage provided by Luke Walker to soothe those aching legs. Luke is the current Rotherham United soft tissue therapist and runs a clinic at Lync Active in Worksop Town Centre.

Also on site was one of the sponsors, Andy Bishop, Bike Fit and cycle analysis intructor who ran a 1000m watt bike challenge that attracted great attention from both spectators and some triathletes who still had energy left to try his challenge, which was won by Charlie Renshaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A special mention must also go to Tom Briggs - a blind competitor who completed the event with guide Bernie Smythe alongside him in the swim and run as well as steering their tandem through the cycle route.

Jumping for joy at the end of the race.

The Race Chief Technical Officer from British Triathlon said it was one of the best organised events he had ever seen.

Club member and race Director Adrian Hopkinson said: “What an unbelievable day that couldn't have gone much better.

“I’d personally like to thank my team that made this all possible - Darren Raines, Jo Robinson, Andy Jones, Stuart Turner, Gary Sylvester and Kat Wisniewski.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Without their time and dedication this event wouldn't have been possible. Thank you to all our volunteers, they all added to making it a really special day for the athletes.

“To our Amazing sponsors; Perry's Motor Group, DAF/Ford & Slater, The Worksop Trustees, Richardson Chiropractic and Andy Bishop Cycling Performance Centre and Bike Fit.