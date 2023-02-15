Matt Merrick in record-breaking form at Derby.

His record quadruple came at the Monty Crown Qualifier at the British Powerlifting Federation headquarters in Derby.

He set a new British squat record of 230kg, a new bench record of 170kg, and a new deadlift record of 275kg, lifting a total of 675kg – also a new British record

“I weighed in at 88.7kg after losing 6kg in a week - I was very dehydrated and hungry - which allowed me to compete in the U90kg class,” he said.

“Training had been going well and I felt bigger and stronger than I had ever been before.

“So I made the decision to really push myself and attempt some British records which had always been my aim.

Merrick's weakest lift had previously been his squat but he had focused on it in training and at Derby lifted two and a half times his own body weight to set a new record.

“If I’m being honest, it felt very smooth and there was more in the tank – but I’ll save that for my next competition,” he said.

For his favoured bench press, he was going into it without recent injury for the first time.

“My opening bench press was 140kg, followed by 160kg. I then managed a final lift of 170kg, which was another British record - 5kg more than I have ever managed before,” he said.

“Sadly, this came at a bit of a price; with my entire back cramping up just at the end of the lift, which resulted in me having to be lifted off the bench and helped to the athlete’s area to get treatment.

"The pain was absolute agony – and I thought my competition was over as the deadlift was up next, which can rely a lot on your back.

"But after an hour of resting, heating, and icing my back I competed but decided to drop my

opening lift down from 260kg to 200kg.

“That felt good, so I decided to go for 250kg on my second lift. I managed that pretty easily and so I thought I'd finish off on 265kg - a new British record - which I also managed comfortably.

“With this, and a tremendous amount of support from the crowd, I decided to take the opportunity of a fourth lift - only given when records have been broken – and I have a go at 275kg.

“Without wanting to sound arrogant, the weight felt very comfortable, and I managed to lock out the lift and set another record, despite the bar knurling ripping the skin off my hands.”

He added: “I am more than happy with my performance at this competition, and I honestly feel like there are some big lifts to come this year.

“This has put me in a great position to win the British Championships in April 2023 in Coventry – where I am expected to win my Powerlifting Pro card and be invited to represent Great Britain at the Mr Olympia convention in Orlando, Florida, at the end of the year.

“I never dreamt that powerlifting could get me to this stage and what started out as a bit of fun has now got me on the verge of something incredible.

“After having won championships across the world in recent years, I’m now looking to complete the collection and win at the world-famous Mr Olympia – a competition which draws viewers from all around the world.